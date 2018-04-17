Barbara Bush remembered for 'devotion to country and family'

WASHINGTON (KCTV/CNN) -- People set politics aside Tuesday evening following news that former first lady Barbara Bush had died, wishing the family well and offering condolences.

"She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well. The President and First Lady's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Bush," President Donald Trump said in a statement.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also issued a statement, in which they said Bush was "a remarkable woman."

"She had grit and grace, brains and beauty. She was fierce and feisty in support of her family and friends, her country and her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory," the statement said.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blount (R-MO) issued a statement:

"First Lady Barbara Bush was a wonderful person who lived an extraordinary life. She was admired and respected by Americans for her straightforward approach, and her devotion to her family and her country. I was fortunate to be able to be in her home, to know her family, and to be part of the literacy effort during the time she was first lady. In so many ways she became America’s mom."

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS):

“Barbara Bush was a kind and gracious person who had the ability to make her views known and respected. She was a First Lady who made immense contributions to our nation and made Americans proud. May she rest in peace.”

U.S. House Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-KS):

“Brooke and I join the rest of our nation in praying for the Bush family as we hear of their loss of Barbara tonight. She lived the fullest of lives, loving wife of 73 years to one president and mother to another, always putting her family and her country first. Her country loved her back, and may she rest in peace.”

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO)

Prayers and sympathy for the Bush family. She was a wonderful woman. https://t.co/JSNAXbEiVZ — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 17, 2018

Former President Barack Obama:

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Bush was only the second woman in American history to have had a husband -- George H.W. Bush -- and a son -- George W. Bush -- elected President (Abigail Adams was the first).

