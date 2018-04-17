1 dead, 1 critically injured in double-shooting at Truman, Harde - KCTV5

1 dead, 1 critically injured in double-shooting at Truman, Hardesty

Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a vehicle at Truman and Hardesty. 

Officers around 10 p.m. on Monday evening found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection. 

Inside the vehicle were two men who appeared to have been shot; one was declared dead on scene by the Kansas City Fire Department. 

The second shooting victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

