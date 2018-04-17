1 dead, 1 critically injured in double-shooting at Truman, Hardesty

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene. (File)

Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a vehicle at Truman and Hardesty.

Officers around 10 p.m. on Monday evening found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection.

Inside the vehicle were two men who appeared to have been shot; one was declared dead on scene by the Kansas City Fire Department.

The second shooting victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

