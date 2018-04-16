Jinkies! Blue Springs community rallies for girl after Scooby-Doo decorations stolen

The Blue Springs community rallied around a family after someone stole decorations for a 6-year-old girl’s birthday the night before her party.

Adley, 6, is a huge fan of Scooby-Doo, especially the classic cartoon characters' abilities to solve mysteries.

When Adley’s mom Jena searched for Scooby-Doo decorations for her birthday, she couldn’t find any stores close to their home.

"We ordered it from Amazon," she said. "It’s her favorite show.”

Someone stole those decorations and party refreshments when they broke into the family’s vehicle the night before Adley’s party. leaving no time to reorder online.

Instead, Jena posted online, hoping somebody had similar decorations leftover or knew where to find them and fast.

Dozens of strangers donated Scooby-Doo themed items to replace what was stolen.

Michael Cornwell and his team at Best Buy provided her Scooby-Doo DVD's and $50 worth in cash.

The crummy criminal could have gotten away with spoiling Adley’s birthday if it weren’t for those “meddling” neighbors who decided to turn a negative situation into a positive outcome.

Adley loves Scooby-Doo and dressed as Velma for her sixth birthday party. Sadly someone stole her party decorations during a car break-in the night before her birthday. Her “meddling” community members refused to let the party be spoiled and took action. Her story @KCTV5 at 10pm pic.twitter.com/vOxlZ95wa1 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) April 17, 2018

