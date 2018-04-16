Greitens campaign pays $25,000 to law firm

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign has paid at least $25,000 to Husch Blackwell for legal representation as the Republican faces trouble on several fronts.

Data released Monday show Greitens' campaign in March paid the St. Louis law firm, which the campaign put on retainer.

Greitens is due in court next month on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to an extramarital affair in 2015.

A veterans charity founded by Greitens also is under an attorney general investigation after media reports that his campaign obtained and used a charity donor list in 2015 as it ramped up fundraising for his gubernatorial bid.

Greitens' campaign fundraising has been low in the past few months since he acknowledged having the affair and allegations of physical violence against the woman were made public. He raised about $32,000 from January through March, down from about $630,000 raised in the last three months of 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.