Woman charged with making threat towards North Kansas City elementary school

A Kansas City, MO woman has been charged in Clay County for making a threat towards an elementary school in the North Kansas City School District.

Court documents show that 23-year old Asia M. Snell was in a text conversation with a friend.

During the discussion, Snell texted that “The school I’m gonna shoot up? It’s called Ravenwood.”

She went on to ask if the person she was texting with would drive her.

A spokesperson for the school district says they were aware of the situation and no student was ever in danger.

"Thanks to the quick work of the police department, it was thoroughly investigated and the individual who made such statements was taken into custody and charges were filed," the district said in a statement. "We are grateful that there is zero tolerance for this type of behavior and that our partners in law enforcement acted so swiftly."

Snell is being held in the Clay County Detention center with a $10,000 bond.

Her arraignment is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Clay County District Court.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.