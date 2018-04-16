Joplin boy recovering after foul ball strikes him in the head

A 7-year-old Joplin boy was critically wounded after a foul ball struck him in the head while at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game.

Dawson Hirshey was injured Friday and is still recovering at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

He underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull and is now resting.

Family members say on a GoFundMe page that he's also suffered "several mini-strokes" and has three fractures in his right orbital bone.

"We won't know much more about the extent of the damage and the road ahead until he is allowed to wake up," the page reads.

All donations will assist the family with medical bills.

