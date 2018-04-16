Syrian TV: Air defense confront missiles in Homs

Syrian state-run television says Syria's air defenses have confronted a new "aggression," shooting down missiles over the area of Homs in the country's center.

It did not elaborate or say who carried out the airstrikes early Tuesday.

The Syrian Central Media run by the government said the missiles targeted Shayrat air base in Homs.

The report comes a few days after the U.S., Britain and France conducted airstrikes targeting alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria. Those attacks were retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that they blamed on the Syrian government.

Earlier this month, four Iranian military personnel were killed in an airstrike on the Syrian T4 air base in Homs.

Syria and its main allies Iran and Russia blamed Israel for that attack. Israel did not confirmed or deny mounting the raid.

