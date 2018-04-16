Californos remains closed after two weeks

There are new details about what made dozens of customers Californos ill.

Monday was supposed to be the next step in re-opening a popular Westport restaurant that's been closed for nearly two weeks.

However, the closing sign remains on the door due to the follow-up inspection that did not happen.

At least 126 of 400 people who attended two catered events reported being sick. The Kansas City Health Department interviewed 231 of those who attended.

They’ve narrowed it down to two organisms allowing with associated causes.

It could have been salmonella caused by food kept at the wrong temperatures. Their first inspection did show one of the coolers too warm and the meat undercooked.

Or, it might have been a norovirus caused by an employee who was sick and didn’t know it at the time.

One thing that has been ruled out was produce that would be required to recall on a larger scale.

“We had to look at multiple things and why people are getting sick to see if it’s just an isolated incident or is it something that is part of another national outbreak," said Bill Snook, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Health Department.

The health department says they sent inspectors out Monday but there were no restaurant staff here to let them in.

