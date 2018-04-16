Mold temporarily closes KU's Landon Center for Aging

A University of Kansas Health Systems clinic for the elderly shut down after mold was discovered.

Workers were sent Friday to the Landon Center for Aging in order to handle what they thought was a small mold problem, but once they got inside, they realized the problem was larger than anticipated.

The entire building was closed and clinics were put on pause to be safe.

"Out of the abundance of caution we went ahead and contained it all, closed down the building," said Kay Hawes of the University of Kansas Medical Center. "The building is open today and the building and the clinics will all be open tomorrow."

It's believed the mold is 'garden variety,' caused by moisture from the courtyard.

Hawes says the impacted area will be fixed, including drywall, new paint and new wall covers.

