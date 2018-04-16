'Armed, dangerous man' wanted for questioning in two shooting cases in Belton

Police in Belton are asking the public for help in locating an individual who may have information about two recent shootings.

Demetrius Hill is being sought by police after violating the conditions of his bond, a $25,000 cash only warrant.

He's also wanted for questioning regarding two shootings in the city.

Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous,

If you have more information about Hill, contact Belton Police Det. Mike Strong at mstrong@beltonpd.org or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

