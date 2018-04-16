Players, coaches excited about Mahomes taking over at quarterback

Since taking over the reins as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has had no problem gaining the respect of his teammates this offseason.

Players and coaches alike have been nothing short of energized when it comes to talking about their starting quarterback and what the offense is capable of doing.

"His ability to make plays, the throws that he makes in practice - it's mind-blowing," tight-end Travis Kelce said. "It's hard to explain how good this guy can be."

In comments Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he has the poise of a veteran.

"He's pretty passionate about how he goes about his business," Reid said.

Wide receiver and returner Tyreek Hill said the Chiefs can be the league's best offense.

"I think that we can be the best offense in the NFL," Hill said. "We can take the top off of any defense that we play."

Sammy Watkins, one of the Chiefs new receivers, also said with all of this talent he doesn’t know how Reid is going to get the ball to all of them.

