Independence police investigating shooting on Blue Ridge, Stark

Police in Independence are investigating a shooting in the area of 600 Blue Ridge Blvd.

Investigators have blocked off the intersection of Stark Avenue and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Several police units are on scene of the shooting, which happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim of the shooting was an adult male, but there's no suspect information as of right now, police say.

He was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

