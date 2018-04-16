Independence police investigating shooting on Blue Ridge, Stark - KCTV5

Independence police investigating shooting on Blue Ridge, Stark

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 Rob Rhodes/KCTV5
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Independence are investigating a shooting in the area of 600 Blue Ridge Blvd. 

Investigators have blocked off the intersection of Stark Avenue and Blue Ridge Boulevard. 

Several police units are on scene of the shooting, which happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim of the shooting was an adult male, but there's no suspect information as of right now, police say.

He was transported to the hospital. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.