Johnson County man accused of sex crime with a child

A 19-year-old Spring Hill, KS man is accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than the age of 14 years old.

Isaac Arndt has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor charge of criminal restraint.

He was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Court documents state the suspect was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

Documents also state the victim was born in 2004.

