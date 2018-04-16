Johnson County man accused of sex crime with a child - KCTV5

Johnson County man accused of sex crime with a child

A 19-year-old Spring Hill, KS man is accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than the age of 14 years old. 

Isaac Arndt has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor charge of criminal restraint. 

He was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

Court documents state the suspect was 18 at the time of the alleged incident. 

Documents also state the victim was born in 2004. 

