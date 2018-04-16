Police find animal waste in counterfeit makeup -- so it's not such a bargain after all

LAPD seized $700,000 worth of bootleg cosmetics on Thursday after raiding 21 locations in Santee Alley, a Los Angeles fashion district, said LAPD Capt. Marc Reina. (LAPD)

Buyers beware! Sometimes when you spot a good makeup deal, it's too good to be true.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it confiscated counterfeit makeup that tested positive for high levels of bacteria and animal waste.

The department seized $700,000 worth of bootleg cosmetics on Thursday after raiding 21 locations in Santee Alley, a Los Angeles fashion district, said LAPD Capt. Marc Reina.

"Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they're manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom -- wherever they're manufacturing this stuff," Detective Rick Ishitani told CNN affiliate KABC.

One of the brands being knocked off was Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Kim Kardashian West, Jenner's sister, took to Twitter to respond to the raid:

"Counterfeit Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces. SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products!"

Other prominent makeup brands that were faked included Urban Decay, MAC and NARS.

The LAPD was tipped off by the brand-name companies, which received complaints from consumers who said they had rashes and bumps after using their products. The complainants had one thing in common: They bought the product in the Los Angeles fashion district.

The packaging of the bogus products looks like the real deal, but the prices are way too low.

"If you're getting something that's 50% off, 75% off, it tells you that it's bad," Ishitani said.

Police arrested the owners at six of the raided locations, and the other operations received cease-and-desist orders, according to CNN Affiliates KABC.

© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.