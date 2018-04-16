FBI seeks suspect after man robs Bank of America in Northland

Agents say a man, approximately 30 years old, walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and made an oral demand for cash. (FBI)

The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed a Northland bank Monday morning.

It happened about 10:40 a.m. at the Bank of America located at 2728 Vivion Road.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said a man, approximately 30 years old, walked into the bank, displayed a handgun and made an oral demand for cash. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Lumina, which has since been recovered.

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male, heavy set, standing about 5-foot and 6-inches tall, with a black and gray goatee and speaking with an accent. Agents say he was wearing a gray, zip-up, hooded sweatshirt, black, baggie pants and a red ball cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

