Missouri ethics nominees: No promises made to Greitens

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The ethics commission is one member shy of a possible quorum and cannot act on any complaints, including one pending against Greitens. (KCTV5) The ethics commission is one member shy of a possible quorum and cannot act on any complaints, including one pending against Greitens. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Gov. Eric Greitens' two nominees to the Missouri Ethics Commission say they did not promise anything to anybody in exchange for their nominations.

The governor nominated former Democratic state representative Wayne Henke and retired financial analyst and Republican Bill Birkes to the ethics commission Friday.

Concern that their nominations came at a price stemmed from Greitens' decision last year to stack the state Board of Education with people willing to fire the education commissioner.

The ethics commission is one member shy of a possible quorum and cannot act on any complaints, including one pending against Greitens.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, a Republican of Joplin, said the Senate likely will not be able to confirm the nominees before the ethics commission's next meeting on April 25.

