Authorities seek suspect after infant taken from mother at knife-point

Authorities in Franklin County, KS, are searching for a man after they say he kidnapped his girlfriend's four-month-old daughter early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:53 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Monroe Street in Pomona, KS.

Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Ottowa, KS, threatened the woman with a knife before taking the baby from the home.

Authorities have not been able to locate the man but the infant was found at a family member's house and returned to her mother.

Charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated assault, domestic battery and a PFA violation are pending.

