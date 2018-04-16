Authorities seek suspect after infant taken from mother at knife - KCTV5

Authorities seek suspect after infant taken from mother at knife-point

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The incident happened at about 1:53 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Monroe Street in Pomona, KS. (KCTV5) The incident happened at about 1:53 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Monroe Street in Pomona, KS. (KCTV5)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Franklin County, KS, are searching for a man after they say he kidnapped his girlfriend's four-month-old daughter early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:53 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Monroe Street in Pomona, KS.

Police say the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Ottowa, KS, threatened the woman with a knife before taking the baby from the home.

Authorities have not been able to locate the man but the infant was found at a family member's house and returned to her mother.

Charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated assault, domestic battery and a PFA violation are pending.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.