Man dead, person in custody after shooting at 40th, Garfield

A man is dead and a person of interest is in custody after an early-morning shooting Monday.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. near 40th Street and Garfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

