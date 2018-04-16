Man dead, person in custody after shooting at 40th, Garfield - KCTV5

Man dead, person in custody after shooting at 40th, Garfield

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is dead and a person of interest is in custody after an early-morning shooting Monday.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. near 40th Street and Garfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

A person of interest has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

