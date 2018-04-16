Blue Springs to renovate City Hall after building deemed not up to code

The Blue Springs City Hall will begin a major renovation project Monday after it was discovered that the current building was not up to code. (KCTV5)

The Blue Springs City Hall will begin a major renovation project Monday after it was discovered that the current building was not up to code.

Officials say the building is not ADA compliant.

Monday’s renovation will seek to bring the building up to code, starting by moving the front door from Main Street to 10th Street.

Currently, services at city hall are broken up into three different buildings. After the renovation, they will all be under one roof, in a building with an elevator.

The stairs from the basement, near the parking lot in the current building, to the main level has been an issue for some time. It’s something Mayor Carson Ross has seen first-hand as he assists his wife, who is currently in a wheelchair.

"It becomes real when it's confronted within your own family,” Ross said. “I guess I didn't notice it as much or even think about it until you're confronted with that and then you say, ‘Wow.’"

Currently, most of the city’s services are about two blocks down Main, in a lumber yard. The mayor and a few others are in the Public Safety building. They hope, by vacating this building, that the renovations will be able to get done in one year.

