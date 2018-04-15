Apple Watch may have saved Kansas woman's life

A wrong-way driver was killed on Sunday morning after crashing into another vehicle.More >
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
The KCPD is conducting a death investigation after a man died on Saturday at E. 59th Street and Ridgeway Avenue.More >
Two people were shot, one of them fatally, on Sunday in Sedalia.More >
Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in the area of 56th and S. Benton.More >
The authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank in St. Joseph on Friday.More >
The authorities are looking for a woman who robbed a CommunityAmerica Credit Union on Friday.More >
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >
