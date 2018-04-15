New Kansas City airport will have 4 more gates - KCTV5

New Kansas City airport will have 4 more gates

Posted: Updated:
File photo. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV) File photo. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The new Kansas City International Airport will be bigger than originally planned.

City and airline officials announced Thursday that the new airport will have 39 gates rather than the 35 originally proposed. They said growth in passenger traffic prompted the design change.

The Kansas City Star reports the change in terminals will delay the opening of the airport, which was originally scheduled for November 2021. A new opening date was not announced. It also will increase the estimated cost of the project, which was originally $964 million.

The new design will allow for future expansion to 42 gates.

Taxpayer money will not be used for the new terminal, which will be financed by the developer, Edgemoor. The company will be paid back by revenue from airlines and other airport users.

