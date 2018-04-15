KCPD looking for missing man with dementia - KCTV5

KCPD looking for missing man with dementia

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Joseph Karr. (Via the Kansas City Police Department) Joseph Karr. (Via the Kansas City Police Department)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department said on Saturday night that they are looking for a missing man with dementia.

He was last seen in the area of Longview and Blue Ridge at 5:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Joseph Karr, 78, is a white man who is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, a navy blue shirt, and navy blue pants. 

He is driving a grey 2011 Honda Fit with Missouri license plates "KH2-R2E."

His dog named Misty, a chow and lab mix, is also with him.

