Missing 87-year-old Kansas City man found safe by police - KCTV5

Missing 87-year-old Kansas City man found safe by police

KANSAS CITY, MO

Police in Kansas City have located John Malone, who had been missing since Friday.

Malone, 87, had been last seen April 13 in the area of the 3600 block of N. Cypress Avenue.

Authorities say Malone was considered missing and endangered but is now safe.

