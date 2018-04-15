Kansas City police looking for missing 87-year-old man

?Police are looking for John Malone, who is considered missing and endangered.

Malone, 87, is 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Investigators say he was last seen April 13 in the area of the 3600 block of N. Cypress Avenue.

Police say his vehicle, described as a black 1990s Buick Century, is also missing.

If you have more information about him, please contact the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Person Unit at (816) 234-5136.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.