Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Denison man who has been missing since Thursday, April 12.

James David Nelson, 42, was believed to possibly be suicidal at the time of his disappearance.

Law enforcement has been searching the area for him and found his vehicle on the south side of Banner Lake Reservoir on Saturday.

If anyone has any information as to Nelson’s whereabouts or the circumstances that led to his disappearance, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

