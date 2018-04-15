1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Sedalia - KCTV5

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Sedalia

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, on Sunday in Sedalia.

Officers initially went to the 1200 block of E 4th St. where a witness said they had seen a shooting.

When officers arrived, they realized the shooting happened in the 300 block of N. Summit.

One shooting victim went to a local hospital in a private vehicle and the other victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was later was pronounced dead.

The victim who died has been identified as 42-year-old Maurice Harper Sr. from Sedalia.

