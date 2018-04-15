2-year-old ejected from SUV during crash at 59th, Swope

A 2-year-old was ejected from an SUV on Sunday during a crash in the area of 59th and Swope Parkway.

The crash happened at 10:24 a.m.

An investigation determined that a silver Pontiac car had been northbound when it crashed into a silver Chevrolet SUV that had been eastbound.

The 2-year-old, who was in the rear seat of the Chevrolet, was reportedly ejected in the crash.

The child was last reported to be in critical condition at an area hospital.

The man driving the Pontiac, who was the only person in the car, and the woman driving the Chevrolet were taken hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

