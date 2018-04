Due to the sub-freezing temperatures this afternoon, the Kansas City Royals-Los Angeles Angels game scheduled for today has been postponed.

They will play a make-up game Monday, June 25 at 3:15 p.m., which was a previously scheduled off day for both teams.

Fans that had tickets for today’s game can use them for the make-up game.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.