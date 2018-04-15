Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-29

A wrong-way driver was killed on Sunday morning after crashing into another vehicle.

The crash happened on I-29 just south of Barry Road.

An investigation determined that a white Chevrolet Suburban had been southbound in the northbound lanes when it crashed into a Black Dodge pickup head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Dodge was also taken to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

No one else was in either of the vehicles except the drivers.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed until about 8:30 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.

