KC endures 3rd weekend of spring snow; record low possible on Monday morning

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Ronelle Williams, Meteorologist
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Kansas City has endured a third weekend of spring snow showers, but warmer weather is on the way once we get through Monday morning. 

There were a couple crashes that were possibly weather-related, but no one was injured in either. Lenexa police dealt with one crash on southbound 69 Highway over I-35 just before 3:30 a.m. While they were dealing with that accident, another one happened nearby. 

Today, a few snow showers will linger through the rest of the morning and possibly into the afternoon. However, little to no accumulation is expected.

Highs will only reach the mid-30s, but a constant breeze out of the northwest will make it feel more like it's in the teens to 20s. 

Even though Monday starts cold, and possibly with a new record low, we'll start to warm back up with highs in the 50s and a mainly sunny sky.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. on Monday until 9 a.m. on Monday.

After that, we can look forward to Tuesday which should have a high around 67, which will be the warmest day of the week. 

Fortunately, no snow is in the forecast for the next seven days.

