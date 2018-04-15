KC endures 3rd weekend of spring snow; record low possible on Monday morning

Kansas City has endured a third weekend of spring snow showers, but warmer weather is on the way once we get through Monday morning.

There were a couple crashes that were possibly weather-related, but no one was injured in either. Lenexa police dealt with one crash on southbound 69 Highway over I-35 just before 3:30 a.m. While they were dealing with that accident, another one happened nearby.

Today, a few snow showers will linger through the rest of the morning and possibly into the afternoon. However, little to no accumulation is expected.

Highs will only reach the mid-30s, but a constant breeze out of the northwest will make it feel more like it's in the teens to 20s.

Even though Monday starts cold, and possibly with a new record low, we'll start to warm back up with highs in the 50s and a mainly sunny sky.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. on Monday until 9 a.m. on Monday.

After that, we can look forward to Tuesday which should have a high around 67, which will be the warmest day of the week.

Fortunately, no snow is in the forecast for the next seven days.

Winter cold in our area but it could be worse. Heavier snow, storms, and ice to our north and east. Forecast on @KCTV5 until 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/ji5jv2KciK — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 15, 2018

