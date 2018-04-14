Police conducting death investigation

Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
KCPD is investigating a possible homicide that occurred Saturday evening at E. 59th St. and Ridgeway Ave.More >
The authorities are looking for a woman who robbed a CommunityAmerica Credit Union on Friday.More >
Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in the area of 56th and S. Benton.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
The authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank in St. Joseph on Friday.More >
Jennifer Hart, the mother who drove her family off an oceanside cliff in a fatal crash, had a blood alcohol level that was over the state's legal limit.More >
There's no question that the impact of diseases varies drastically across the United States, depending on which state you live in.More >
Kansas is posting the mugshots of people who owe back child support in an effort to shame them into paying or get tips on their location. The Wichita Eagle reported the program called “Child Support Evaders” features a website hosted on the Kansas Department for Children and Families showing people who owe more than $5,000 in late support. The website includes their name, photo, amount owed, number of children owed support. It also allows the public to submit t...More >
Someone crashed their SUV into Douglass Elementary School on Saturday.More >
