Police conducting death investigation

Kansas is posting the mugshots of people who owe back child support in an effort to shame them into paying or get tips on their location. The Wichita Eagle reported the program called “Child Support Evaders” features a website hosted on the Kansas Department for Children and Families showing people who owe more than $5,000 in late support. The website includes their name, photo, amount owed, number of children owed support. It also allows the public to submit t...