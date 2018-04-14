Driver loses control of SUV, crashes into Douglass Elementary School

Someone crashed their SUV into Douglass Elementary School on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of N. 9th and Washington.

According to police, someone was driving the tan SUV and was turning into an apartment building's parking lot near the intersection.

They then somehow lost control, clipped an SUV in the parking lot, struck a tree, and drove through a fence.

From there, the vehicle continued and jumped the median across the street.

It then went over the sidewalk, down some steps, and into the side of the school.

There were two people inside the vehicle and both of them were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

