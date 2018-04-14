Mother thanks Lenexa man who helped her with children on flights

(Taken by Jessica Rudeen and used with permission.)

It’s not every day that someone has a heartwarming experience on a plane, but one woman is sharing her story about the kindness a Lenexa man showed her children during their flights.

Jessica Rudeen posted her story on social media and it’s gone viral.

She details how she was trying to calm her infant and toddler when a Lenexa man named Todd held her baby for her while she took care of her little girl.

Rudeen said the man became the girl’s “best friend” by the end of the flight, after they had watched a movie, colored, and talked together.

They ended up on the same connecting flight and he changed his seat to sit next to Rudeen and her children so he could help out.

Rudeen said Todd is, “one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life.”

She posted on Facebook in the hopes that she can find him again.

Her full story is below:

My first flights with an infant and a toddler started out with a little panic when we boarded the plane. My 4 month old was screaming his head off because, due to a series of unexpected events, I was unable to nurse him before boarding the plane. My 3 year old, who was excited before boarding the plane, lost her nerve and began screaming and kicking “I want to get off the plane! I don’t want to go!” I honestly thought we’d get kicked off the plane. So with two kids losing their minds, I was desperately trying to calm the situation. This man reached for the baby and held him while I forced a seatbelt on Caroline, got her tablet and started her movie. Once she was settled and relatively calmed, he distracted her so that I could feed Alexander. Finally, while we were taxiing, the back of the plane no longer had screams. During the flight, he colored and watched a movie with Caroline, he engaged in conversation and showed her all the things outside. By the end of the flight, he was Caroline’s best friend. I’m not sure if he caught the kiss she landed on his shoulder while they were looking out the window. Amazingly, we had the same connection in Charlotte to Wilmington, a connection he navigates frequently for work. He helped us get off the plane and led us to the next gate with Caroline in hand. If that wasn’t enough, he changed his seat on the next flight to sit in our row to help us. This guy, Todd, showed me kindness and compassion that I’ve never known from another person. His wife, he said, had a similar experience when their two boys were young and a stranger showed her the same kindness. I am blown away by God’s hand in this because we could have been placed next to anyone, but we were seated next to one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life. I’d like to find him. His name is Todd. He has a son at the University of Arkansas and he lives in Lenexa, KS. If you could help share this post so that I can find him, I’d really appreciate your help!

