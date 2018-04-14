Man robs US Bank in St. Joseph

The authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Friday.

The incident happened at 12:42 p.m. at the U.S. Bank at 2701 South Belt Highway.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 250 to 300 pounds.

He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt wrapped around his head and black pants.

He did display a weapon.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen leaving in a dark green 2000 Isuzu SUV with plastic covering the rear window. The vehicle has since been reported stolen.

If you know who this man is, contact the authorities.

