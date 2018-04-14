1 killed, 1 injured in Kansas City shooting

Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in the area of 56th and S. Benton.

The shooting happened just before noon on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found two men in a parked car near the intersection who had been shot.

One man had critical injuries. He did not survive and died at the scene, despite assistance from first responders.

The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers took three people of interest into custody after canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 816-475-TIPS

