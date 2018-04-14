Local politicians react to Trump's announcement of strikes on Syria

President Donald Trump announced on Friday night that the U.S., along with France and the United Kingdom, had launched strikes on Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack upon civilians by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It did not take long for local politicians to react.

By phone, Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver said he’s not necessarily opposed to airstrikes, but that he’s upset this was a decision made without approval from Congress, who could vote based on specifics he hasn’t heard yet.

It’s something he said he articulated to Democrat presidents, like Obama, as well.

“Is it too much to ask, in 2018, that we have a plan?" Cleaver said. "To ask, 'What is the objective?' To ask if it will be followed up with some kind of diplomacy?”

Other local politicians released statements as well.

Senator Claire McCaskill:

"I'm supportive of this targeted attack, carried out in partnership with our allies, on the source of these barbaric chemical weapons, but as I've said before, it needs to be part of a broader strategy. I look forward to learning more from our military leaders in the coming days."

Representative Kevin Yoder:

“The Assad Regime’s dangerous escalation of chemical weapons attacks in Douma cannot be tolerated by the civilized world. I support the President’s carefully considered decision to join together with our allies in the UK and France and send a message that we will not stand idly by while innocent women and children are gassed to death by a cowardly dictator. Providing a deterrence against the continued use of these weapons is in the vital national security interest of the United States, and I pray that our men and women of the armed forces execute their mission safely tonight.”

Senator Roy Blunt:

“President Trump, along with our allies, organized the right response to Bashar al-Assad’s horrific chemical attack. I commend the swift action on the part of all the military forces that carried out this mission. I support this effort and believe the president has the full authority to take these actions.”

