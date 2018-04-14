Woman killed in early morning shooting in the area of 69th, Pase - KCTV5

Woman killed in early morning shooting in the area of 69th, Paseo

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
A view of the general area near where the shooting happened. (KCTV) A view of the general area near where the shooting happened. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early on Saturday.

Someone called for an ambulance to be sent to the 6900 block of Paseo around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCTV5 News is working to get more information from the authorities. Check back for updates.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 816-474-TIPS.

