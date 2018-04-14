Cold weather descends upon KC again, light wintry mix possible after sundown

The colder air that our meteorologists have been talking about has moved into the area and it's not going anywhere.

Saturday morning temperatures fell into the 30s and highs will only recover into the mid-40s.

A few breaks of sun will be the best we can do for sky conditions before we completely cloud over by the afternoon.

Late in the afternoon, a chance of rain will be on the increase.

As evening temperatures fall through the 30s, we'll have a chance of a wintry mix shortly after sunset. Then there will be a chance of light snow during the overnight hours and early Sunday morning.

Any accumulation will be light.

The cold will be bigger story on Sunday, as highs sit well below freezing in the 30s.

A Freeze Warning has been put in place from 2 a.m. on Sunday until 9 a.m. on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, “These very cold temperatures could damage or kill sensitive vegetation that may have blossomed or been moved outdoors in the recent warm up.”

Now would be a good time to try and do what you can to protect your plants that have blossomed or sprouted recently.

Conditions improve as we enter the new work week.

