Man robs Security Bank in Overland Park

(Via the FBI)

The authorities are trying to find a man who robbed a Security Bank in Overland Park on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the 7500 W. 95th St. location.

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and having a slender build.

He was about 30 years old and was unshaven.

He was wearing a bandage on his face and a Kansas City Royals hat. He was also carrying a blue binder.

The suspect gave the teller a demand note and did not produce a weapon.

No one was injured and the suspect ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information, contact the authorities.

