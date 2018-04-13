Authorities looking for woman who robbed credit union in KC

(Via the FBI)

The authorities are looking for a woman who robbed a CommunityAmerica Credit Union on Friday.

The incident happened at 4:50 p.m. in the location at 5400 NE Antioch Road.

The suspect is described as a black woman in her mid- to late-30s.

She had a pink scarf covering her head and was wearing yellow sunglasses.

She gave the teller a demand note and verbally demanded cash.

She also said that there was an armed individual or multiple armed people in the parking lot.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

She left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Call the authorities if you have any information.

