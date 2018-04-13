Thief breaks into businesses in the Crossroads

Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s once the storms pass and then will drop into the lower 40s by sunrise.More >
Kansas is posting the mugshots of people who owe back child support in an effort to shame them into paying or get tips on their location. The Wichita Eagle reported the program called “Child Support Evaders” features a website hosted on the Kansas Department for Children and Families showing people who owe more than $5,000 in late support. The website includes their name, photo, amount owed, number of children owed support. It also allows the public to submit t...More >
A woman has died after her motorcycle crossed the centerline of a Northland road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle on Thursday night.More >
A Kansas City woman has been hospitalized after being shot Thursday near a Grandview shopping center during a planned fight over a relationship.More >
A woman accused of killing a toddler was found guilty by the court of second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping on Friday.More >
A woman is facing multiple charges, including assaulting an officer and endangering a child, after trying to steal from a Kohl’s in Overland Park.More >
Kansas City police are investigating an incident on 71 Highway involving a driver whose car was damaged by gunfire late Thursday afternoon.More >
The U.S. Marshals Service says a woman's obituary helped agents capture her fugitive son nearly four decades after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison.More >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >
A Kansas man has died following a wreck on Interstate 435 northbound near Shawnee Mission Parkway in Johnson County.More >
