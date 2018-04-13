Thief breaks into businesses in the Crossroads

There wasn’t a lot was stolen from three businesses in the Crossroads, but the suspect did a lot of damage to their property to get inside.

However, the owners didn’t let that stop them from opening for business today.

“This entire morning it’s been back-and-forth with us and Grinders,” said Jennifer Tosatto, bar manager at Mission Taco Joint. “I tapped everybody, working together to try and figure out what’s going on and working with the police and seeing if we can get enough information to catch this guy.”

On Friday morning around 5, alarms started sounding at Grinders.

The owner said someone broke in through the back of the building using a chunk of concrete, went through a bunch of items, then destroyed surveillance equipment in the office.

Then the burglar broke into Mission Taco through a door. He trashed their surveillance equipment, but backup video caught him.

The video shows the man destroying property then stealing a keg.

Police believe he used to break into the International Tap House next door where he stole a safe.

One owner says it’s frustrating because it’s not the first time they’ve been broken into.

“It’s horrible,” said Stretch, the owner of Grinders. “No one wants to ever be broken into. Obviously, you feel kind of used. The worst part is, we are violated. No one’s ever been captured that we know.”

The owners think the suspect knew what they were going after because of the short time it took to get in and out.

