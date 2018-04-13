Former Wyandotte County deputy sentenced after taking county funds

A former Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy named Jay Pennington was sentenced on Friday for felony theft.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and faces 12 months in prison if he is unsuccessful on probation.

Pennington was ordered to pay restitution for the thefts and can never work for law enforcement again, according to a release from the Wyandotte County District Attorney.

He was fired and arrested in June of 2017.

Prosecutors had said he took money from a unit he led.

He was a team leader for the Offender Registration Unit and had joined the sheriff's office in 2013.

Pennington accepted payments from offenders who are required by state law to register with the sheriff's office. The fee is $20 and Wyandotte County had nearly 1,000 registered offenders.

The investigation did not find any other suspects.

