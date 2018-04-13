Independence man sentenced to 24 years in prison for fatal road rage shooting in KC

A Jackson County judge has sentenced a 46-year-old Independence man to 24 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old as part of a road rage incident.

In February, a jury found John C. Young guilty on six of eight felony counts: involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, assault, two counts of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.

Today, Young was sentenced to 20 years on the unlawful use of a weapon causing injury or death conviction, plus 4 years more for tampering with physical evidence, for a total of 24 years in prison.

In addition, Young was sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter, 10 years for armed criminal action, 20 years on a second armed criminal action charge and 1 year on fourth-degree assault. All of those sentences were set to run concurrently to the 24 years.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 104th and Holmes in 2017 and found two victims.

One of them, 19-year-old Christopher Hutson died as a result of his injuries. A witness to the shooting who was riding in Hutson’s car said a driver of a blue vehicle had become upset and yelled, "Learn to f------ drive."

The driver of the blue vehicle pulled up next to Hutson’s vehicle and fired shots from a handgun. Hutson did not have a weapon and said nothing to the defendant, the witness said.

An individual told police that the person driving a blue vehicle in the video that was released was John C. Young.

The surviving victim identified Young as the shooter from a photo lineup, and police found blue paint on the victim’s gold vehicle and damage on the defendant’s vehicle consistent with the paint transfer.

