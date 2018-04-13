Woman accused of killing Gardner toddler is found guilty

A woman accused of killing a toddler was found guilty by the court of second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping on Friday.

Presley Porting’s mother Stephanie was in the same courtroom as the woman accused of killing her 2-year-old girl and heard her change her plea to no contest.

“Drugs and alcohol had a huge part in this and it breaks my heart knowing she went through what she went through,” Stephanie Porting said.

Two-year-old Presley Porting was killed in Gardner, Kansas in February of 2017.

“She had a personality that you wouldn’t believe,” said Porting. “Very funny. Very loving.”

Lindsey Thomasson was charged with killing the child.

Originally, she pleaded not guilty, but on Friday she changed that plea to no contest for second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

A judge found Thomasson guilty.

She is set to be sentenced on June 12, according to the Johnson County District Attorney.

“It’s not a relief,” Porting said. “Nothing will be sufficient enough for my daughter.”

For Porting, who was dealing with a drug addiction, she thought her daughter was safe with Thomasson and Presley’s father Nick Rossum.

“I just wanted Presley to have her dad,” Porting said. “I did not know she was being hurt.”

In 2017, Rossum called 911 after he found his daughter cold and not breathing. She also had bruising on her face.

Porting is angry after hearing what happened to her daughter.

“Talking about drugs is a cop out,” she said. “It was my daughter that was hurt. The other two girls were not hurt.”

Porting said her mission now is to honor her daughter by staying clean.

