GO KC sidewalk repairs get underway on Friday

Kansas City gave the green light to the GO KC sidewalk repairs earlier on Friday.

It was all a part of the $800 million bond approved by voters about a year ago.

About $150 million of that bond will go toward sidewalk repairs, which means smoother walkways and fewer cracks to stumble on.

On Friday, work crews arrived early for the event and closed down part of the area at 33rd and Michigan Avenue to start the concrete pour.

Mayor Sly James took time to thank the voters who approved the bond.

“They’ve chosen to make investments in the community that they believe are worth making,” he said. “Another reason why we should always be able to control our own destiny and not be guided by what happens in Jefferson City or in Washington D.C.”

The city plans to start with the backlog of repairs and then aims to continue the work with systemwide repairs, which would be about $7.5 million a year.

The program also aims to put more jobs and work in the community.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.