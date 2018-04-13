Woman charged with endangering child, assaulting officer following theft

A woman is facing multiple charges, including assaulting an officer and endangering a child, after trying to steal from a Kohl’s in Overland Park.

According to the police, Danielle Wilson was trying to steal $830 worth of clothes from the Kohl’s at 11585 Metcalf Ave. when store security spotted her and called the police.

An officer arrived as the 25-year-old was getting into her car with the stolen items and he tried to block her from behind, but she reversed anyway and smashed into him and a minivan.

She had a 2-year-old child with her. There was also another woman with her.

No one was hurt.

Wilson was taken into custody has already been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, endangering a child, two counts of criminal damage, and theft.

One of the counts of criminal damage is related to the police vehicle, but the other is related to damage that was done to the 2014 Toyota minivan.

“We do see this a lot in Overland Park," said John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. "Sometimes they’ll bring a child with them to distract the loss prevention officer but, in this case, the loss prevention officer was watching these two ladies and they were stealing items and things of that sort, and when he started chasing after them, they just picked up the child and then started running.”

Wilson was being held in the Johnson County jail on a $25,000 bond but has since bonded out.

The clothes she tried to steal from the store have been recovered.

