Growth of Olathe Goodcents' grab-and-go meal concept goes nationwide

We're all busy and that is why grab-and-go meals are surging in popularity.

Following a successful test launch at its flagship restaurant in Olathe late last year, Goodcents is expanding its new Centsable Kitchen concept across its franchise system.

“We are very pleased with the initial results we’ve seen with the new Centsable Kitchen concept,” said Scott Ford, president of Goodcents Franchise Systems. “This is a big move for our brand as we continue to innovate our business and deliver on new customer demands.”

The company introduced chef-inspired grab-and-go meals like shrimp and grits, shepherd's pie and shawarma chicken bowls, and people are eating them up.

A Centsable meal will cost you anywhere from $5-9. Goodcents says sales at the Olathe location have risen by 80-percent since it launched the concept.

“With a new concept like this, we knew we were going to have to prove the demand and the value with before rolling it out broadly,” Ford said. “The results have clearly proven that and our franchisees are excited about bringing Centsable Kitchen into their restaurants.”

All of the Goodcents meals and snacks are prepared fresh daily in De Soto, KS. They only use fresh - never frozen - food.

There is an app for ordering, and it also offers delivery. Click here for more information, https://order.goodcentssubs.com/.

