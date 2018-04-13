Kansas City Zoo's oldest chimpanzee passes away

Patty was a familiar face at the chimpanzee habitat and a matriarch of the troop. Zoo officials said she was one of the most recognizable animals they had at the zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)

The Kansas City Zoo's oldest chimpanzee passed away Thursday at the age of 55.

"With her freckled face and spunky attitude, she was a favorite of zoo guests," the zoo said in a statement.

Patty was born in Africa and came to Kansas City in 1966. She was one of the ten oldest female chimpanzees at an AZA-accredited zoo, living far beyond the 37-year average life expectancy for a female chimpanzee.

"The difficult decision was made yesterday to humanely euthanize her due to declining health associated with her advanced age," the zoo said.

Patty did not have any children of her own but did serve as a surrogate mom to Dafina and was something of a “grandma” to the entire troop. Most recently, she was helping to look after chimpanzee youngsters Milo and Ruw.

"Her devoted human caregivers will especially remember Patty for her feistiness. She was always willing to learn new things, but also very set in her ways. She will be deeply missed by everyone at the Kansas City Zoo," the zoo said.

