Boss sings remix of company’s jingle on last day at Toys ‘R’ Us warehouse

A local woman’s boss is getting a lot of attention for a rendition of the Toys “R” Us jingle that adds in a new twist now that the company is going out of business.

During its heyday, commercials for the stores would often end with the phrase “I want to be a Toys ‘R’ Us kid!”

One woman who works at the company’s Lee’s Summit distribution center posted a video of her boss singing a bit of a 2018 remix of that jingle.

In the video, Brad Douglas can be seen singing:

“I didn’t want to grow up. I wanted to stay a Toys ‘R’ Us kid. But, things have changed a bit, since we’re being liquidated!”

He even holds a stuffed version of the store’s mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, for added effect.

“With Geoffrey by our side, we’ll send out every last smile,” he sang. “Let’s finish with style!”

Lisa Abendan Grammer wrote that the performance happened on their last day at the warehouse.

Toys “R” Us announced early in March that they were planning to close all 735 stores and liquidate their inventory.

An estimated 33,000 people were expected to lose their jobs, as a result.

