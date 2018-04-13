Man dies while pushing boat away from shore of Truman Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's unclear what caused Peter Saltzman, to collapse Thursday at the State Park Marina Cove in Warsaw. (File photo)

Authorities say a 71-year-old man is believed to have drowned after collapsing while pushing a pontoon boat away from the shore of Truman Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's unclear what caused Peter Saltzman, to collapse Thursday at the State Park Marina Cove in Warsaw. The North Bend, NE, man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.

